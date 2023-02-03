St. Ambrose women's basketball coach no longer with team

The St. Ambrose University women's basketball team is slated to celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, but they'll be without their head coach when they do.

According to school Athletic Director Mike Holmes, Krista Van Hauen is no longer the women's basketball head coach.

Van Hauen was in her 13th season at SAU. Holmes declined to make any further comment on the situation. Van Hauen is no longer listed on the school's women's basketball coaching staff webpage.

In nearly 13 seasons as coach, Van Hauen led the Bees to three NAIA National Championship Tournament appearances and six 20-win seasons.

The Bees were playing well prior to Van Hauen's departure, boasting a 15-8 record.

