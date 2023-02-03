Illinois High School Girl's Basketball Rankings

MOLINE, Ill —
Illinois High School Girls Basketball Rankings
The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Here are the high school girls basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.
Class 4A
- Fremd (24-2) 55 PTS
- Bolingbrook (22-3) 51 PTS
- Geneva (21-3) 50 PTS
- Alton (25-1) 48 PTS
- Kenwood (23-4) 33 PTS
- O'Fallon (24-4) 26 PTS
- Normal Community (25-3) 18 PTS
- Maine South (21-5) 15 PTS
- Whitney Young (18-4) 12 PTS
- Benet (17-6) | St. Charles North (20-4) | Libertyville 5 PTS
Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1.
Class 3A
- Nazareth (23-1) 59 PTS
- Lincoln (26-0) 54 PTS
- Peoria Central (20-3) 44 PTS
- Montini (21-5) 40 PTS
- Carmel (20-5) 33 PTS
- Peoria Notre Dame (21-3) 29 PTS
- Washington (21-3) 29 PTS
- St. Ignatius (22-4) 21 PTS
- Rockford Boylan (24-4) 11 PTS
- Geneseo (22-6) 6 PTS
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.
Class 2A
- Quincy Notre Dame (24-1) 80 PTS
- Petersburg PORTA (24-0) 71 PTS
- Teutopolis (24-3) 60 PTS
- Byron (25-2) 55 PTS
- Chicago-Noble Street Butler (24-1) 35 PTS
- Central Southeastern (23-3) 34 PTS
- Fieldcrest (25-3) 28 PTS
- Deer Creek-Mackinaw (24-4) 25 PTS
- Paris (22-3) 16 PTS
- (TIE) Peotone (24-1) | DePaul College Prep (20-4) 11 PTS
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 5. Sherrard 4. Salem 4. Pleasant Plains 2.
Class 1A
- Galena (26-1) 74 PTS
- Tuscola (28-0) 70 PTS
- Okawville (22-4) 60 PTS
- Brown County (27-3) 54 PTS
- Mendon Unity (28-3) 52 PTS
- Havana (24-3) 44 PTS
- Neoga (26-3) 29 PTS
- Elmwood (24-4) 25 PTS
- Effingham St. Anthony (21-5) 10 PTS
- Father McGivney Catholic (23-3) 9 PTS
Others receiving votes: Christopher 8. Carlyle 4. Orangeville 1.
