High School

Illinois High School Girl's Basketball Rankings

Galena is the top ranked team in Class 1A, and Geneseo comes in at No. 10 in Class 3A. Galesburg and Sherrard received votes. Find out who else is ranked.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

MOLINE, Ill —

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Rankings

The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered.

Here are the high school girls basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received.

Class 4A

  1. Fremd (24-2) 55 PTS
  2. Bolingbrook (22-3) 51 PTS
  3. Geneva (21-3) 50 PTS
  4. Alton (25-1) 48 PTS
  5. Kenwood (23-4) 33 PTS
  6. O'Fallon (24-4) 26 PTS
  7. Normal Community (25-3) 18 PTS
  8. Maine South (21-5) 15 PTS
  9. Whitney Young (18-4) 12 PTS
  10. Benet (17-6) | St. Charles North (20-4) | Libertyville 5 PTS

Others receiving votes: Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Loyola 1.

Class 3A

  1. Nazareth (23-1) 59 PTS
  2. Lincoln (26-0) 54 PTS
  3. Peoria Central (20-3) 44 PTS
  4. Montini (21-5) 40 PTS
  5. Carmel (20-5) 33 PTS
  6. Peoria Notre Dame (21-3) 29 PTS
  7. Washington (21-3) 29 PTS
  8. St. Ignatius (22-4) 21 PTS
  9. Rockford Boylan (24-4) 11 PTS
  10. Geneseo (22-6) 6 PTS

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 3. Galesburg 1. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 1.

Class 2A

  1. Quincy Notre Dame (24-1) 80 PTS
  2. Petersburg PORTA (24-0) 71 PTS
  3. Teutopolis (24-3) 60 PTS
  4. Byron (25-2) 55 PTS
  5. Chicago-Noble Street Butler (24-1) 35 PTS
  6. Central Southeastern (23-3) 34 PTS
  7. Fieldcrest (25-3) 28 PTS
  8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (24-4) 25 PTS
  9. Paris (22-3) 16 PTS
  10. (TIE) Peotone (24-1) | DePaul College Prep (20-4) 11 PTS

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 5. Sherrard 4. Salem 4. Pleasant Plains 2.

Class 1A

  1. Galena (26-1) 74 PTS
  2. Tuscola (28-0) 70 PTS
  3. Okawville (22-4) 60 PTS
  4. Brown County (27-3) 54 PTS
  5. Mendon Unity (28-3) 52 PTS
  6. Havana (24-3) 44 PTS
  7. Neoga (26-3) 29 PTS
  8. Elmwood (24-4) 25 PTS
  9. Effingham St. Anthony (21-5) 10 PTS
  10. Father McGivney Catholic (23-3) 9 PTS

Others receiving votes: Christopher 8. Carlyle 4. Orangeville 1.

