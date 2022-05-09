The race for Illinois Senate: 2 candidates campaign in QC Labor Day parades

Democrat Mike Halpin and Republican Mike Thoms were both out at the parades, looking to gain more support as midterm elections near.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Labor Day was busy for two political candidates, as midterm elections on Nov. 8 draw closer.

Democrat Mike Halpin and Republican Mike Thoms are running for Illinois Senate District 36. Both candidates walked in Labor Day parades in Rock Island and East Moline to connect with folks in their district.

Halpin is currently the Illinois House Representative for the 72nd District and Thoms is the Rock Island mayor.

Halpin's campaign is focused on supporting workers rights and fair pay.

"We want to make sure that everyone has the right to collectively bargain, the right to have fair wages, benefits, healthcare and retirement and dignity," Halpin said. "That's one of my primary issues - that's what I hear when I go door-knocking every day. We need to make life easier for everyday working people here in Illinois."

Thoms' goals are to reduce crime and solve broader economic issues.

"The gas tax - they doubled it and it's a concern of a lot of individuals out there, and how much they're paying for gas," Thoms said. "The other is safety - crime has been on the increase. We need to work on that and try to revert that back... And just the economy in general - find ways to create more jobs, reduce the burden on the individuals."

Both candidates said they're open to working with their opposing parties.