The U.S. midterm election takes place in November. Here's everything you need to know if you plan on voting in Illinois or Iowa.

The countdown to Election Day is on!

2022 marks the middle of President Joe Biden's first term in office. Ballotpedia reported a total of 469 seats in the U.S. Congress up for election this November, including 34 Senate seats and all of the 436 seats in the majority-Democratic House of Representatives.

The Nov. 8 election also puts 36 gubernatorial seats up for grabs, according to Ballotpedia, including those of Govs. Kim Reynolds and J.B. Pritzker.

Whether you're on the Illinois or Iowa side of the Mississippi River, here is everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 primary and midterm elections.

Important dates

Iowa primary election – June 7.

Illinois primary election – June 28.

U.S. midterm election – Nov. 8.

Deadlines for early voting and registering to vote are below.

Who can vote?

In Iowa, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a resident of Iowa.

Be at least 18 years old.

Not been convicted of a felony unless you have had your rights restored.

Not currently be judged by a court to be “incompetent to vote.”

Not claim the right to vote in more than one place.

In Illinois, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a resident of Illinois and of your election precinct at least 30 days before the next election.

Be at least 18 years old.

Not be in jail for a felony conviction, but you can vote if you have completed your sentence.

Not claim the right to vote in more than one place.

Early voting

IN-PERSON

Early voting begins in Iowa 20 days before the midterm election, or Oct. 19. In-person absentee ballots can be cast up until the day before the election, or Nov. 7, at your local election office.

Early voting begins in Illinois 40 days before the midterm election, or Sept. 29. In-person absentee ballots can be cast up until Nov. 7 at your local election office.

BY MAIL

To request an absentee ballot in Iowa, you must fill out this form and mail it to your county auditor. The auditor's office must receive your absentee ballot request form by 5 p.m. 15 days before the election you wish to vote in, by May 23 for the primary election or by Oct. 24 to vote in the midterm election.

To request an absentee ballot in Illinois for the primary election, you must submit your request form via mail to your county's election authority by June 23 or in person by May 19.

Registering to vote

PRIMARY

If you’re an Iowa resident registering for the primary election in person, online or via mail, you must do so by May 23 or have your mailed form postmarked by that date.

If you’re an Illinois resident registering for the primary election in person or via mail, you must do so by June 1 or have your mailed form postmarked by that date. If you're registering online, you'll need to do it by June 12.

MIDTERM

If you’re an Iowa resident registering to vote in the midterm election in person or via mail, it must be done by Oct. 24 or have your mailed form postmarked by that date. If you’re registering online, you must do it by Oct. 24.

If you’re an Illinois resident registering for the midterm election in person or via mail, you must do so by Oct. 11 or have your mailed form postmarked by that date. If you’re registering online, you will need to do it by Oct. 23.

Where do I vote?

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election days.

If you live in Iowa, you can find your polling location here.

If you live in Illinois, you can find your polling location here.

What do I need to bring?

If you’re voting in person in Iowa, you’re required to show a valid form of ID before casting your ballot. Acceptable forms of ID include:

A valid Iowa driver’s license or ID.

U.S. passport.

Military ID.

Veterans ID.

Voter ID card.

Tribal ID card or document.

If you’ve voted in Illinois before or provided ID at the time of mail-in registration, you don’t need to show an ID to vote. However, if you are voting for the first time in Illinois, registered to vote by mail and didn’t provide the required proof of identification with your registration, you’ll need to provide one of the following on Election Day:

A valid Illinois driver’s license or ID.

Utility bill.

Bank statement.

Government check or other government documentation of name and address.

Student ID and (a) copy of your lease or (b) postmarked mail at your current address.

What's on the ballot?

Learn more about the candidates and issues that will appear on the primary election ballot here:

ILLINOIS

Bureau County

Carroll County

Henderson County

Henry County

Jo Daviess County

Knox County

Mercer County

Rock Island County

Warren County

Whiteside County