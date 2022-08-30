When can I request an absentee ballot for the 2022 midterms?

Illinoisans have been able to request their absentee ballots since Aug. 10. Iowans can start requesting their ballots as of Aug. 30.

MOLINE, Ill. — The 2022 midterm election will be here before you know it, and election offices on both sides of the Mississippi River are accepting requests for absentee ballots.

Folks on the Illinois side have been able to request their absentee ballot since Aug. 10, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. Voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot through the mail or in person at their county clerk's office.

The last day to request an absentee ballot in Illinois is Nov. 3. Those who want to vote early and in person must make their request by Nov. 7.

Iowa began accepting absentee ballot requests on Aug. 30. A written application for a mailed absentee ballot must be received by the voter's county auditor no later than 5 p.m. 15 days before the election. For this election, that date will be Monday, Oct. 24.

Back in 2021, a new law went into effect that changed the state's election laws across the board.

Absentee ballots must now be received by the county auditor by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Before the law passed, absentee ballots were valid if postmarked before Election Day and received by the Monday following the election.