House passes bill urging Pritzker, IDOT to repurpose I-80 bridge as bison crossing

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday, April 5 passed a bill asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Transportation to include a wildlife crossing in Interstate 80 bridge replacement plans.

House Resolution 699, co-sponsored by Reps. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria), Martin Moylan (D-Des Plaines), Tony McCombie (R-Savanna), Daniel Swanson (R-Woodhull) and Norine Hammond (R-Macomb), expressed support for the Bison Bridge project.

The House Transportation Committee on March 21 voted unanimously in favor of the resolution to include the Bison Bridge project in I-80 plans.

The current bridge over the Mississippi River is 56 years old, and the Department of Transportation previously determined a new one was needed due to it being dangerously narrow and too small to support its daily traffic. Typically, the old bridge would be destroyed when a new one is built somewhere along the river.

The proposed project includes repurposing one side of the bridge between LeClaire, Iowa, and Rapids City, Illinois, as a wildlife crossing and the other as a park-like setting for foot traffic. It will be entirely privately funded, with no additional cost to taxpayers, according to the Bison Bridge Foundation.

A petition created by the foundation has received nearly 40,000 signatures from those in favor of the wildlife crossing. Other supports include the Quad Cities Chamber, Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities River Bandits, according to the foundation's website.

The next step in the I-80 bridge plans is a series of public input meetings hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The meetings could come as early as May, IDOT Region 2 Engineer Masood Ahmad said in a statement.