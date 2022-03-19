Davenport bridge closes after structural concerns

The bridge is on North Utah Avenue over Duck Creek near Emeis Park in the northwest part of Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport bridge has been shut down after concerns over its condition.

Crews are looking into the structural integrity of the bridge.

Drivers must take an alternate route on North Utah Avenue between 46th and Locust streets.

It will remain closed until further notice.