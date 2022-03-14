Workers finish installing glass oculus on I-74 Bridge

MOLINE, Ill. — Workers are one step closer to full completion of the new I-74 Bridge with their latest accomplishment: installing the bridge path's glass oculus.
On Monday, March 14, the bridge's Facebook page released a post with a photo gallery of the oculus's completion showing workers taking the final steps to put the glass floor in place.
The oculus is a circular, see-through glass floor looking down into the Mississippi River from the bridge's pedestrian and bike path.
The post also says that there's still more work to be done on the path, including seating and decorative installations.
The path is expected to fully open later this spring.