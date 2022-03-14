Workers finish installing glass oculus on I-74 Bridge

Although the I-74 Bridge bike and pedestrian path isn't quite ready yet, workers put the finishing touches on its signature oculus on Monday.

MOLINE, Ill. — Workers are one step closer to full completion of the new I-74 Bridge with their latest accomplishment: installing the bridge path's glass oculus.

On Monday, March 14, the bridge's Facebook page released a post with a photo gallery of the oculus's completion showing workers taking the final steps to put the glass floor in place.

The oculus is a circular, see-through glass floor looking down into the Mississippi River from the bridge's pedestrian and bike path.

The glass oculus is in! The bike and pedestrian path is looking great. Soon we’ll install seating and decorative... Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Monday, March 14, 2022

The post also says that there's still more work to be done on the path, including seating and decorative installations.