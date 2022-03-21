Quad Cities lawmakers urge Department of Transportation to consider Bison Bridge in I-80 bridge plans

The Illinois House Transportation Committee on Tuesday will hear a resolution that asks IDOT to develop I-80 bridge plans that include the Bison Bridge project.

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — Illinois Quad Cities area lawmakers are voicing their support for the I-80 Bison Bridge project.

The Illinois House Transportation Committee on Tuesday, March 22, will hold a hearing for House Resolution 0699. The bi-partisan resolution urges Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation to develop plans for the new I-80 bridge incorporating the Bison Bridge project.

The resolution is sponsored by State Reps. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island), Tony McCombie (R-Savanna), Ryan Spain (R-Peoria), Dan Swanson (R-Woodhull), Norrine Hammond (R-Macomb) and House Transportation Chairperson Rep. Martin J. Moylan (D-Des Plaines).

"It's not a binding resolution by any means," said Matt Hughes, a transportation consultant with the Bison Bridge Foundation. "It's a resolution basically designed to build awareness, and then, of course, demonstrate the widespread local support with local and regional support from stakeholders in the Quad Cities."

"It would be the support of the legislature to say, 'Hey, IDOT we want this project. We know you already have something in plans to demo the structure,'" Rep. McCombie said. "But it is the intent that we want and support this project and IDOT amending their plans for the bridge."

The current I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River is 56-years-old and IDOT previously determined a new one was needed. It's dangerously narrow, with no shoulders for vehicles to pull onto, and with only two lanes on each side, it's too small for the amount of traffic it holds. Over 40,000 cars, trucks and semis cross it everyday.

IDOT is currently faced with the decision to either build a new bridge in the same location of the current one and demolish it, or move it somewhere else along the river.

In December 2021, IDOT got the green light to begin the first phase of engineering studies on the topic.

The Bison Bridge Foundation proposes converting the current bridge into a wildlife crossing for bison. The other side would be a pedestrian crossing.

"The typical way a project like this is handled would be to demo the bridge, which is what makes this so unique, because what we're asking them to do, it would be the longest wildlife crossing in the world," Hughes said.

Since the project was first publicly proposed in March 2021, Rep. McCombie said she's been impressed.

"(I) thought how thoughtful of an idea to be able to recycle and reuse all of this structure," she said. "Just the idea that we're going to have something so unique to the Quad City area was the first thing I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that is so cool.'"

She believes it will also bring tourists to the Quad Cities, while saving taxpayers some money.

"People, I think, will come from all over not only just the Midwest, but I think from all over the world to see this treasure, if we can make this happen," McCombie said. "It's gonna save taxpayers roughly $30 million by not demoing the bridge."

Around 38,000 people have signed a petition in support of the Bison Bridge.