These Quad Cities businesses are stepping up to support Ukraine

Quad Cities-based organizations and small businesses are doing their part to support Ukraine amid Russian invasion.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired March 3.

Piles of debris that used to be buildings, hospitals and schools; millions of tearful civilians forced to abandon their homes; and fleets of tanks parading down city streets: These are the devastating images that have gone viral as Russia conducts its deadly military invasion of Ukraine.

Here's how Quad Cities organizations and small businesses are doing their part to support Ukraine during the time of turmoil.

Blue and yellow

After receiving several requests from the public, the cities of Bettendorf and Moline changed the color of the lights on the new I-74 bridge to yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Because the lighting won't be fully operational until at least late spring, the cities said they were limited in their abilities to make the two colors show simultaneously, but with the help of vendors, it was finally accomplished on the arches of the Iowa-bound side.

Booze for Ukraine

LoPiez pizzeria pledged to donate $1 to the International Rescue Committee for every River Pilot Vodka drink sold March 2-6 at its restaurant located on East 3rd Street in Davenport.

The pizzeria also launched the sale of "Pizza not Putin" t-shirts at its East 3rd Street location. LoPiez said 50% of t-shirt sales will go to IRC to help displaced Ukrainians.

Inspired by LoPiez's drink donation campaign, the Mississippi River Distilling Company said it would donate $1 from each vodka drink and $3 to the IRC from each bottle of River Pilot Vodka sold March 3-6 at its distillery in Le Claire and match LoPiez's total donation.

At Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island, $1 per pour of its newly tapped Moscow Jackass wheat ale will go toward supporting Ukrainian refugees. The specialty brew is infused with ginger and lime to mimic the flavors of a Moscow Mule cocktail.

