Davenport Mayor Mike Matson re-elected for 2nd term

Voters have re-elected Mike Matson as mayor of Davenport on Tuesday, Nov. 2. He will hold the seat for another two-year term.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Of the two candidates for Davenport mayor in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 general election, incumbent Mike Matson won over voters, with 78% choosing to keep Matson in office for a second two-year term.

As of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, unofficial race results showed that Matson won with 6,860 votes, and Gilbraith followed behind with 1,933 votes.

Matson, an Army veteran of 21 years and retired teacher for the Davenport Community School District, was elected mayor back in 2019 in a race against opponent alderwoman Rita Rawson after former Mayor Frank Klipsch announced in 2018 he would not seek reelection. Prior to his role as mayor, Matson served as a city alderman from 2008 to 2019.

"I'm very proud of what the city did," Matson said of his first term as mayor, "how we solve problems and dealt with things. Whether it was all during the pandemic, the derecho, the unrest, etc."