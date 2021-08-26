Davenport's mayoral race heats up, Scott County activist officially files for spot on the ballot

Athena Gilbraith celebrated the milestone exactly one year after staging a sit in at Davenport's City Hall. If elected, she would be the city's first Black mayor.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Thursday, Scott County activist, Athena Gilbraith, officially turned in the necessary paperwork to appear on the ballot in Davenport's mayoral race.

Gilbraith said she gathered over 100 more signatures than what was required for her to appear on the ballot. She'll be running against incumbent Mike Matson, who is trying for his second term.

That election will take place on November 2.

She says her main priorities are infrastructure and specifically flood mitigation and sewers, social justice, inclusivity and public safety.

"We really should not have to fight with the city to get certain things like catch basins cleaned out on a regular basis," said Gilbraith. "Again, it's listening to the people, it's hearing what it is that they want, and doing what it is that they need. That's service. That's why I'm running. I'm a servant. I want to be a city servant for the people of Davenport."

The move to file comes exactly one year after she staged a sit in at Davenport's City Hall, and she says it's a perfect example of how far her campaign has come. To celebrate, she held an event at the Barrel House in Davenport.

"It was a lot of hard work throughout the summer," said Gilbraith, speaking of months her team spent knocking on doors and trying to drum up support. "So it's just a great day to celebrate and say, 'Hey, a woman can be mayor. A woman can do anything that a man can do."

If elected, Gilbraith would be the city's first Black mayor, and only second woman to hold the office.