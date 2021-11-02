Here are the sample ballots for Iowa's Nov. 2 City - School elections

Get familiar with what local positions are up for election In Iowa and who's campaigning for them with sample ballots from each area county.

With less than a month until the November 2 elections in Iowa, election officials have released sample ballots to help voters prepare.

The elections cover a variety of positions large and small; namely in city and school administration.

One of the most major positions up for grab is the Mayor of Davenport, with the race between incumbent Mike Matson and challenger Athena Gilbraith.

Most cities have other high-ranking positions at stake in the election, such as aldermen and school board directors for both local districts and larger institutions like Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

We've compiled a list of sample ballots that county election officials in the Quad City area have made available on their respective websites.

Scott County

Muscatine County

Louisa County

Henry County

Des Moines County

Clinton County

Jackson County