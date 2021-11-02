Here are the sample ballots for Iowa's Nov. 2 City - School elections

With less than a month until the November 2 elections in Iowa, election officials have released sample ballots to help voters prepare.
The elections cover a variety of positions large and small; namely in city and school administration.
One of the most major positions up for grab is the Mayor of Davenport, with the race between incumbent Mike Matson and challenger Athena Gilbraith.
Most cities have other high-ranking positions at stake in the election, such as aldermen and school board directors for both local districts and larger institutions like Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
We've compiled a list of sample ballots that county election officials in the Quad City area have made available on their respective websites.
Scott County
A large list of sample ballots is available for Davenport, Bettendorf, and the county's smaller communities on the Scott County website.
Muscatine County
Sample ballots, polling places, and other election information is available in one comprehensive page on the Muscatine County website.
Louisa County
Henry County
Voting locations and sample ballots for each area of the county are available on the Henry County website.
Des Moines County
A long, thorough page of polling places, candidates, and sample ballots is available on the Des Moines County website. Sample ballots can be found towards the bottom of the page.
Clinton County
Clinton County has detailed election information and sample ballots sorted by city available on its Elections website.
Jackson County
Jackson County does not have sample ballots posted as of this writing.
