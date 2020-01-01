2020 Quad Cities, Iowa, Illinois Election Results

The 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3 has been preceded by a worldwide health crisis and a national social justice movement. Along with electing a president, voters in the Quad Cities area will be electing representatives at the federal level; in Iowa, a representative in the U.S. Senate and in Illinois a representative in the U.S. House. At the state level, incumbent representatives in the 71st District and 72nd District are re-matching previous challengers.

At the county level, some voters will be faced with questions regarding the Constitution. In Rock Island County, a Second Amendment Advisory question is on the ballot. In Scott County, voters will decide if they are in favor of a convention to revise the Constitution.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, a higher rate of ballots are expected to be cast by mail than in elections past. The polls are also open for in-person voting early and on Election Day. Before election day, visit our Voter Guide to ensure that you're ready to cast your ballot. Find results right here in real-time after the polls close on Election Day.