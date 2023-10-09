Biker killed in Davenport hit-and-run honored with memorial 'ghost bike'

Two years later, family and friends remember Alex Marietta with an anonymously donated 'ghost bike,' placed where the accident happened on Kimberly Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A memorial now rests at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue, where a biker died in a hit-and-run.

In July 2021, 40-year-old Alex Marietta was killed while going down Davenport Avenue, where an SUV going on Kimberly Road struck him. Two years later, friends and family remembered him with a ceremony at the same location.

"Alex had great energy, and was always a smiling face," Karl Jahns said, who was in the same biking club as Alex.

"He had no idea how loved he was," widow Kristen Marietta said. "He was a very humble guy."

Last week, Kristen drove by the intersection and saw the memorial known as a 'ghost bike,' placed by an anonymous donor. The bike is painted white with Alex's name and the date he died printed on the side. "It was warming — it brought me joy, where this spot definitely didn't before," Kristen said.

More friends shared fond memories, like Jeff Bradley who owned a bike shop about a half-mile down the street. "For like an hour, we'd do an indoor trainer workout, and Alex, Alex was a regular for that ride, pretty much every Tuesday night," he said.

The biking community hopes that the memorial sends a message. "Can't remind the driving public enough to be safe, and have your eyes open to look out not only for cyclists, but pedestrians, everything," Bradley said.

At the same time, family and friends said the ghost bike helps give some closure. "A lot of times we feel like the whole world goes on, and just to know that Alex is still thought of is incredible," Kristen said.