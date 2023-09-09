Zero Suicide Initiative hosts second annual walk across the I-74 bridge for suicide awareness

According to the CDC, over 48,000 people died by suicide in 2021.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Zero Suicide Initiative hosted its second annual walk for zero suicides on Saturday, Sept. 9. Over 100 people walked across the I-74 bridge to spread awareness about those who may feel alone.

"We think that it's a literal bridge of the community," Zero Suicide Initiative Community Specialist Madi Krause said. "Our biggest thing is getting people trained in QPR training, which is question, persuade and refer," Krause added. "It's a suicide prevention and awareness training that we offer to community members for free."

According to the CDC, over 48,000 Americans died by suicide in 2021.

Before the walk, a memorial was held for those who have died by suicide. It included a moment of silence, and a few names were read as well.

"We want this to be a networking thing where people can say, 'Okay, I thought I was alone in this and I'm not,'" organizer Marquita Reynolds said.

Reynolds had a main lesson she wanted people to take away.

"The most important thing you can do is be direct when you're speaking to the person," Reynolds said. "You may see things and you may recognize things, but they may not tell you straight out what their expectations or their plans are."

Reynolds said you can't always tell how someone is doing from the outside.

"If you have somebody who's been more down and all of a sudden their personality changes and they become an excited human and they're just happy about everything, don't assume that they figured out their problems," she said. "That could just mean they've made a decision, and some people are more relaxed once that decision has been made."

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available for those who are struggling. It can be reached by dialing or texting 988.