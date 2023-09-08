Honor Flight 58 taking off on Tuesday, Sept. 19

A group of around 80 veterans will spend the day in Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Honor Flight 58 is set to take off to Washington D.C. with a group of deserving veterans on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to visit memorials built in their honor.

About 80 veterans will leave from the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline around 6 a.m., returning around 10 p.m. The public is welcome to send them off and greet them for their welcome home.

This flight includes a veteran of World War II, three veterans of the Korean War, and many who served during the Vietnam War, including two women.

News 8 is honored to serve as the media representative on this particular flight. We plan to bring viewers live coverage on broadcasts and on our social media pages.

Flight 58 is sponsored by the Hy-Vee stores of the Quad Cities, Clinton, and North Scott. Debbie Geisler, Quad Cities Hy-Vee's marketing and communications manager, and a member of the Honor Flight Board, is serving as commander of the flight.

Veterans will be accompanied by 70 trained volunteers they call "guardians." The guardians assist the veterans throughout the long, but rewarding day.

Anyone who has a minimum of 6 months of honorable, non-training, active duty before 1976 is urged to fill out an application for an Honor Flight and send it (along with a DD214) to:

Honor Flight c/o Ridgecrest Village

4130 Northwest Blvd.

Davenport, IA 52806