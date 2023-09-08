Muscatine first responders hosting Moment of Silence, Stair Climb to remember lives lost on 9/11

The Moment of Silence ceremony will start at 7 a.m. at the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial, located on the corner of East Fifth and Cedar streets.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The city of Muscatine and its first responders will be hosting a Moment of Silence ceremony and stair climb on Monday, Sept. 11 to remember the lives lost on one of the most infamous days in the modern history of the United States.

The Moment of Silence ceremony will start at 7 a.m. at the Muscatine Firefighters Memorial, located on the corner of East Fifth and Cedar streets.

After the ceremony, Muscatine's fire and police departments will head to Muscatine High School for a stair climb that will begin at 8:52 a.m. — the same time the New York Fire Department was on scene at the Twin Towers.

According to a press release from the city, the Memorial Stair Climb will be 2,200 steps, which is the highest point firefighters reached before the first tower collapsed. A bell will ring at 8:46 a.m. to indicate when the first tower was hit and then again at 9:03 a.m. for the second tower. Two more rings will be heard at 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m. for when the Pentagon was struck and when the fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

First responders will also ring a bell rescued from an old fire truck as they reach the top of the climb. Names of first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 will be said out loud as well.

Once the climb has concluded, the bell will be rung five times, which is bell code for everyone being back at the quarters. According to the release, this is to symbolize the end of duty for the 343 firefighters and 72 police officers who lost their lives.

It has been 22 years since almost 3,000 people were killed during the attacks on 9/11. Over 25,000 people were injured and numerous are still struggling with health concerns to this day. Four planes were hijacked, with two striking the Twin Towers in New York City, another hitting the Pentagon and the final crashing in Pennsylvania. Officials believe the fourth one was heading to Washington D.C.

Those who would like to participate in the stair climb are asked to contain Capt. McSorley at 563-263-9233 extension 622 or email at amcsorley@muscatineiowa.gov.