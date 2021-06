Police are rerouting traffic in the area of Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue after an unknown incident resulted in a death.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police are blocking off the area of Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue after an unknown incident resulted in one death.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to the area after an unknown incident and began rerouting traffic.

A body was found at the scene, but information on what caused the death has not been released.

The corner of Kimberly and Eastern is currently blocked.