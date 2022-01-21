Davenport police investigating Family Credit Union robbery

The suspect reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash from The Family Credit Union at 2238 Jersey Ridge Road.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport police investigation is underway following a Family Credit Union bank robbery on Friday.

Officers responded to a robbery call around 4:56 p.m. at the credit union located at 2238 Jersey Ridge Road, according to a press release from Davenport Police Department.

A suspect reportedly entered the business and demanded money from a teller. Police say they fled after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

No further information is available in the ongoing investigation.