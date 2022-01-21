x
Davenport police investigating Family Credit Union robbery

The suspect reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash from The Family Credit Union at 2238 Jersey Ridge Road.
Yellow police line tape

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport police investigation is underway following a Family Credit Union bank robbery on Friday.

Officers responded to a robbery call around 4:56 p.m. at the credit union located at 2238 Jersey Ridge Road, according to a press release from Davenport Police Department.

A suspect reportedly entered the business and demanded money from a teller. Police say they fled after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

No further information is available in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with details on the incident is encouraged to contact Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125 or submit an online tip here.

