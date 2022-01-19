Armed vape shop robbery leaves 2 suspects injured, 1 dead

The armed robbery occurred at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Blackhawk Tobacco & Vape in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two suspects were shot and one later died due to injuries following an armed robbery Tuesday night at Blackhawk Tobacco & Vape in Rock Island.

Late Tuesday, three masked suspects - one armed with a gun - entered the smoke shop located at 2733 18th Street in Rock Island, where they threatened employees on duty and demanded merchandise.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, one of the employees drew a handgun and fired shots at the suspects. The gunshots hit at least two of the suspects and caused all three to flee the store.

Shortly after the 911 call, another caller reported someone with a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Lincoln Court. The person was taken by a private vehicle to medical care but later died due to the injuries, according to police.

Police found a second wounded suspect on the 2100 block of 16th Avenue. He or she was taken to the hospital for injuries, and police said the suspected was in a serious but stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

An investigation into the incident and the employee's use of deadly force against the armed robbery suspects was ongoing, and police were still searching for the third suspect as of Wednesday.