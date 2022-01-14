Credit union robbery, high-speed chase get Rock Island man 6-year sentence

Roman Lloyd, 34, drove at speeds approaching 100 mph through four school zones and across state lines to flee police following a robbery.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 11 to six years in prison for a March 2019 robbery of the Ascentra Credit Union ono 7th Street in Moline and the 22-minute high-speed police chase that followed.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Lloyd's trial revealed that he had fled police at speeds approaching 100 mph across state lines and through highways, residential streets and school zones. Police were able to apprehend Lloyd after six attempts to use "stop sticks" and finally a maneuver that forced his car into a ditch.

Lloyd was indicted in July on charges of credit union robbery and the interstate transportation of stolen money, and he pleaded guilty in September, according to the justice department.

At Lloyd's sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow noted his reckless disregard for the safety of others and said it was a miracle that there were no injuries or accidents resulting from the chase.

“Lloyd’s actions are an example of bold disregard for the law, public safety and the safety of law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public while apprehending a dangerous criminal,” said David Nanz, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Springfield Office, in a release from the justice department.