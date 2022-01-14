Davenport police investigating bank robbery on Kimberly Road

Police are still trying to identify the suspect involved in a robbery at Great Southern Bank located at 427 W. Kimberly Road.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An investigation is underway following a Davenport bank robbery late Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call at 5:22 p.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported robbery at Great Southern Bank located at 427 W. Kimberly Road, according to a press release from Davenport Police Department.

The suspect reportedly fled the business after taking an undisclosed amount of cash which he demanded from a bank teller. Police did not say whether the suspect was armed.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available.

Davenport Police Department posted the following images on their Facebook page, asking for community help in identifying the suspect:

