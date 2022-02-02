x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect flees Davenport bank robbery, police searching

The robbery was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road.
Credit: WQAD
Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A suspect is at large on Wednesday, Feb. 2 following a credit union robbery in Davenport, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The robbery was reported to police at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Family Credit Union located on Rockingham Road.

Credit: WQAD
Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road in Davenport

According to police, the suspect entered the credit union, demanded money from a teller and managed to flee the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police. 

Anyone with information regarding the robbery was encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. You can also submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our daily newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

In Other News

Galesburg woman found guilty of 2021 shooting, eligible for life sentence