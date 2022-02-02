Suspect flees Davenport bank robbery, police searching

The robbery was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A suspect is at large on Wednesday, Feb. 2 following a credit union robbery in Davenport, according to the Davenport Police Department.

According to police, the suspect entered the credit union, demanded money from a teller and managed to flee the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.