x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

as-seen-on-tv

Educational and financial resources available during the coronavirus pandemic

Whether you're a private citizen or a business, here are some resources that can help you.
Credit: WQAD

Educational Resources:

Educational resources to support learning during COVID-19

WQAD School Zone

Iowa child care resources

Illinois child care resources

Business/Nonprofit Financial Relief:

Financial relief for nonprofits  

Relief available for small businesses affected by COVID-19

Illinois offers financial relief for small businesses across the state

Unemployment insurance tax extension to assist small Iowa businesses

Personal Financial Relief:

How you can get help if you can't work because of the coronavirus

Emergency declaration offers relief to Iowa residents

How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic


Legal Help:

Iowa Legal Aid: 1-800-332-0419 


The Quad Cities Chamber website has resources for the following: 

  • Families First Coronavirus Act (unemployment benefits, paid family and sick leave, etc.)
  • Economic Injury Disaster Loans available from the U.S. Small Business Administration (low-interest loans of up to $2 million)
  • Relief for medium-sized businesses in Illinois (a two-month delay in paying sales taxes)
  • Disaster Recovery Grant Program (grants for nonprofits, schools and government agencies serving Rock Island County and Scott County)