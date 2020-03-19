Educational and financial resources available during the coronavirus pandemic

Educational Resources:
Business/Nonprofit Financial Relief:
Personal Financial Relief:
Legal Help:
Iowa Legal Aid: 1-800-332-0419
The Quad Cities Chamber website has resources for the following:
- Families First Coronavirus Act (unemployment benefits, paid family and sick leave, etc.)
- Economic Injury Disaster Loans available from the U.S. Small Business Administration (low-interest loans of up to $2 million)
- Relief for medium-sized businesses in Illinois (a two-month delay in paying sales taxes)
- Disaster Recovery Grant Program (grants for nonprofits, schools and government agencies serving Rock Island County and Scott County)