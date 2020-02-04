Illinois launches fund to help artists who are out of work due to COVID-19

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the "Arts for Illinois Relief Fund" in his daily briefing Wednesday, April 1

The State of Illinois is offering relief to artists and artisans who may have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the "Arts for Illinois Relief Fund" in his daily briefing Wednesday, April 1. It's a fund that offers financial relief to people and organizations working in the creative industries, like musicians, artists, stage and production crews, cultural workers, etc.

Workers may apply for a one-time grant of $1,500; according to the fund's website, the grants are awarded "expediently and based on a lottery system."

State leaders are also asking for tax-deductible donations to the fund. Donations go directly to the applicants.