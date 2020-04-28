Davenport offers rental assistance in wake of COVID-19 pandemic; other resources available

Emergency funds are available for QC households. Here's where to look.

Quad Citians can access emergency funds during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Quad Cities Open Network.

The QC Open Network works with more than 60 health and human services agencies. They've gotten grants from local foundations and are able to help coordinate available assistance with those in need.

Funds from QC Open Network can be used for immediate needs like food, medical supplies, care, shelter, etc.

Click here to find available resources from the QC Open Network. You can also call 309-796-6766.

The City of Davenport is also offering a program to help renters during the pandemic. Applicants may get up to $,000 in rental assistance each month for three months.

To be eligible, you must:

Be a Davenport renter in good standing as of March 1 with a lease

Have occupied your current rental space since at least January 1, 2020

Have lost 50% or more of your household income because of the pandemic

Have filed for unemployment or have an employer-verified reduction in income

Have a current household income at or below 60% of median family income

Click here to apply. You can also pick up an application from the Office of Assisted Housing's lobby at 501 W. 3rd Street in Davenport.

Applications can be emailed to CPED.info@davenportiowa.com or can dropped off or mailed to the address above. For more information, call 563-888-3424.