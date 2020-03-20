Emergency declaration offers relief to Iowa residents

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed an emergency declaration designed to offer an array of relief to state residents amid coronavirus pandemic.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed an emergency declaration designed to offer an array of relief to state residents as efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus also slow the economy.

The state public health emergency declaration, among other things, temporarily suspends collection of property taxes, some home evictions and certain regulation fees and penalties.

It also allows bars and restaurants to sell unopened bottles of alcohol for consumption off premises. The declaration comes as the first COVID-19 case on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City was reported.