Relief available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 closures

D'Lua Pancake and Burrito House says they're seeing about a tenth of their usual sales. Now, they're eligible for federal relief along with other QC businesses.

MOLINE, Ill. — Many businesses in the Quad Cities are looking for relief as they're forced to slow down or close altogether amid the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump announced last week work on a relief package for American, corporations and small businesses. Those details are still being worked out in Congress.

For now, the date to file your taxes by has been pushed back to July 15, 2020.

The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest rate loans in areas affected by COVID-19. Businesses in Illinois are now eligible for these loans after getting a federal disaster declaration. Iowa counties surrounding the Quad Cities are also eligible, including Scott, Clinton, Muscatine, Jackson and Dubuque Counties.

Facebook is also offering $100,000 in grants for 30,000 small businesses around the world. According to Forbes, information is limited right now. But business owners can sign up to get more info as it becomes available.

The workers at D'Lua Burrito and Pancake House are among those worried about their jobs and financial future.

"How are we going to help our employees pay their bills?" server Ana Marceleno wondered. "Keep their daily basics done? Go out for their basic needs? Make sure they have the money for their basic needs?"

Marceleno says D'Lua has seen their sales drop, some day seeing only about a tenth of the revenue they usually do. They still do carry out right now, but dine-in is forbidden.

Marceleno says the community can help them and all small businesses by ordering carry-out or buying gift cards. They started a new way to order online, too.