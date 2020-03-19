How QC nonprofits can apply for financial relief amid coronavirus pandemic

As of Thursday, March 19, there was more than $435,000 available, according to the Quad Cities Community Foundation website.

Financial relief is being made available for nonprofit organizations in the Quad Cities area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Agencies, schools, or other units of government that serve in either Rock Island or Scott County can now apply for a disaster recovery grant to help during the outbreak.

As of Thursday, March 19, there was more than $435,000 available, according to the Quad Cities Community Foundation website.

In order to be deemed eligible, organizations will have to demonstrate a need for funding due to the pandemic and comply with the QC Community Foundation's Diversity and Non-Discrimination Policy.