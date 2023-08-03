Traveling student art exhibition comes to northwest Illinois for the first time

Students from kindergarten to 12th grade submitted their artwork to the exhibition, which has traveled around the state for a year.

GENESEO, Ill. — The Illinois Student Art Exhibition, organized by the Illinois Art Education Association, is making a stop at Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo for the month of August.

There are 44 pieces in the show made by students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The exhibition has been traveling around Illinois for the past year and has made eight stops so far, including the rotunda at the State Capitol.

The Illinois Art Education Association has curated this show each year for more than 20 years, sending it across the state to promote art education in schools. This year is the first time the exhibition has stopped in the northwest corner of Illinois.