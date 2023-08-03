Army Corps of Engineers hosting two open houses onboard the Motor Vessel MISSISSIPPI

The Mississippi River Commission's flagship is visiting Rock Island for a low water inspection trip.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting two open houses aboard the Motor Vessel MISSISSIPPI, a towboat visiting the area as part of the Mississippi River Commission's Low Water Inspection trip.

Onboard, the open houses will share information about the importance of the Mississippi River System and the diversity of its uses and users.

MV MISSISSIPPI primarily serves as a towboat, moving barges to assist in bank stabilization work along the lower Mississippi River. Every spring and late summer, the Mississippi River Commission (MRC) uses the vessel to host public meetings.

You can find the vessel in two different spots for its open houses:

River Heritage Park in downtown Davenport: Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mississippi Riverwalk at the Port of Dubuque, Dubuque: Sunday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The towboat can accommodate up to 152 people, including 117 passengers and 35 crew. It hosts 43 staterooms, a dining room and a conference room. It boasts 6,300 horsepower across three diesel engines.

The MRC and Army Corps of Engineers connect with the public through meetings hosted on MV MISSISSIPPI, granting everyone a greater voice in shaping federal policy. The MRC is responsible for the condition of the river, navigation, commerce and reducing flood risk.