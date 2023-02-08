Families looking for ways to save money on school supplies

With summer winding down, families are doing back-to-school shopping. Walmart says they're doing their best to help you save.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many families across the country are beginning their back-to-school shopping. This year, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion with an average household expecting to spend nearly $864 on the necessities to send their kids back to school.

"We've really started seeing the increased traffic flow in our stores with parents and families and kids getting ready for the back to school season," Davenport's Walmart Supercenter Store Lead Brian Halverson said. "We are making sure to do everything on our part to make sure parents, students and teachers have what they need for another school year. "

Halverson added with the cost of living going up, "Walmart really made a strong commitment this year to providing basic, everyday school supplies for all that need it."

Supplies are expected to go up nearly 10% in retail price and many people like Tatlan Anderson, are looking at every possible way to save an extra buck.

"I have two daughters going into elementary school," Anderson said. "Last year my oldest one got everything she wanted. We spent a lot more than we should've and this year we became homeowners. I told my wife we have to be more careful on what we are spending, even if it means my princesses don't get everything they want."

