Historic log ride boat from original Adventureland attraction up for auction

After replacing the original log ride at Adventureland, the amusement park is putting one of the boats up for auction for Give Kids the World.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Editor's Note: Video is of the new log ride, Draken Falls, that replaced the original.

Early this year, Adventureland Resorts replaced the original log ride with an updated version called Draken Falls. Before the original ride was replaced, it had been in use from 1974 through 2015.

Now, the amusement park has decided to auction off this piece of theme park history to help children in need. By next Wednesday, prospective buyers can place a bid for the log boat, with proceeds going towards Give Kids the World Village.

"By participating in this auction, not only will fans have a chance to own a cherished piece of Adventureland's history, but they will also be contributing to Give Kids the World Village, which has helped thousands of families here in Iowa and across the country," Mike Lusky, Adventureland's general manager, said.

In addition to this auction, the amusement park will also hold the inaugural "Coasting for Kids" event, where families can ride non-stop to support the organization. This event will be held on Aug. 19 at the resort.