'Nobody wants to join that club' | Losing a loved one in the line of duty is a pain one Stark Co. family knows well

Stark County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Streicher was shot and killed on March 22, 2002, while issuing a warrant in Toulon, Illinois.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Weist, 34, was struck and killed by a suspect during a police pursuit while he was setting up spike strips at the intersection of US-150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County on Friday, April 29.

Daylon Richardson, 22, of Granite City Illinois, was identified as the suspect in the incident. Police said Richardson crashed in a field north of the intersection after he struck Weist.

Richardson has been charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to the Illinois State Police.

Weist's family released a statement Wednesday saying, in part: "Knox County lost a true community hero – Our family appreciates all those who have affectionately gone out of their way to help us get through the most unnecessary, heartbreaking, painful, deplorable, tragic loss of our lives."

Weist is one of 49 Quad City area law enforcement officers to die in the line of duty.

Stark County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Streicher, 23, was shot and killed on March 22, 2002, while issuing a warrant in Toulon, Illinois.

"It's like it had just happened," said Adam's mom Laurie Streicher. "I don't know, time went by so fast that we kinda live it every day."

Hundreds of people and officers from around the state lined the streets of Annawan for his funeral.

"We had a houseful and we had friends and neighbors and family, and sometimes you're just in a fog and you can't even remember," Streicher said. "Everything we did, we've just kind of went blindly at it. We didn't know what to expect or what to do."

It's a day she hoped no other family would have to experience. Since Streicher's death, two other QCA officers have died in the line of duty: Weist and Hampton Police Chief, Terry Engle, who died in April 2020.

"It's like, oh no, not again," Streicher said. "It just always makes our hearts stop... It's very emotional and stressful. And of course, it's all about that family, now. You know, we've had ours and we're there to help."

When her son died, there was no Illinois COPS, Streicher said. The 100 Club of Illinois provides resources, financial support, access to training and moral support to the families of first responders.

Streicher hosted its first meeting at her house several years after her son died. Since then, she's also attended a parent's retreat.

"Everybody greeted us, but they always say, and it's true, 'We're glad to have you here, but we hate that you had to join,'" she said. "Because you have to be a survivor to join... Nobody wants to join that club."

She added that it's a good support system that is now available to the Weist family.

For Streicher, hearing all the stories and memories people had of Adam helped with her grief.

"Maybe they don't remember it all now, but don't be afraid, as each year goes, to share stories about their loved one, and especially the parents, they'll cling to that," she said. "What we live for is any kind of story that somebody who knew Adam wants to tell us, especially if we haven't heard it."