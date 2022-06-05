Thousands of American flags set up in Galesburg to honor Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Weist

The Knox County deputy was killed in the line of duty during a car chase along U.S. Highway 150.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Hundreds of community members gathered outside Galesburg High School to set up American flags in honor of fallen Knox County Deputy Nick Weist. Weist was struck and killed in the line of duty on April 29 while he was setting up spike traps during a police pursuit along Highway 150.

Nearly 2,500 flags were placed in front of the school as well as up and down Fremont Street. It's part of an effort by nonprofit The Flagman's Mission Continues, headed by Jeff Hastings.

"They're here to give a grieving family some support," Hastings said. "It's about patriotism and if you think patriotism is dead, you've not set up flags with us. You've not been to a flag set up for a fallen hero from a hometown."

The flags will fly all weekend long throughout the funeral services happening for Weist.

Steven Davies and Mike Seamster were just two out of the hundreds of volunteers that lent their time and support for the cause.

"It shows how communities can gather together regardless of their backgrounds and cultures," Davies said. "They need to know the support, to see that we're backing them and that we care about our law enforcement officers."

For Seamster, it's a matter of respect for those that serve.

"The biggest contribution that anybody can give is to give their life in service, and so that's what brought me out today," Seamster said.

Hastings helps set the flags up all across the country for fallen service members and first responders.

"When all is said and done, and the dust is settled, and everybody goes back home, and the family is still there and suffering and in pain, we hope and we know that they will remember one thing," Hastings said. "People from their community came together to set up a memorial in honor of their fallen loved one, of their hero."

While the flags may be temporary, Hastings wants the family to know the memory of Weist is not.

"You'll never forget, but also remember, we will never forget your loved one. Your community will never forget your loved one. Time passes, things heal, but your pain will always be in our hearts and souls," Hastings said.