How QC community is stepping up in support of fallen Knox County Sheriff's deputy

In wake of Nicholas Weist's death, many have stepped up in support of his family and the community he served. Here are some of the memorial efforts.

ALPHA, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on May 1, 2022.

Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist, 34, died in the line of duty on Friday morning, April 29.

Weist was setting up spike strips at the intersection of US-150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County during a police pursuit when he was struck by the suspect's vehicle.

Daylon Richardson, 22, of Granite City, Illinois, was arrested after crashing in a field north of the intersection and was charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing, and eluding, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service on Sunday, May 1, honored Weist and the 48 other Quad Cities area officers who have fallen in the line of duty since 1869.

During the ceremony, each officer's name was read aloud and a family member or fellow officer placed a flower on a wreath next to the memorial located at the Rock Island County Justice Center. Weist was the first officer honored.

Watch the entire memorial service here:

Reading of the Names of Fallen Officers Tomorrow, May 1st, 2022 will be our annual service. Church service will be 2pm at Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island. We will then proceed shortly after 3pm to the Rock Island County Justice Center where we will have the reading of our fallen officers and wreath ceremony. The church service will be streamed live on the Church's Facebook page. https://m.facebook.com/EdgewoodBaptist/?tsid=0.7536607705017326&source=result Posted by Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Running 4 Hereos founder Zechariah Cartledge will conduct a fallen hero flag mission at 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, during which he will run a mile in honor of Weist. The organization also created a Facebook fundraising campaign on behalf of the Weist family with permission from the sheriff's office.

The Village of Alpha, Illinois, invited the community to meet at 3 p.m. Monday at its Gazebo Park to line every post, pole, and tree along US-150 with blue ribbons in Weist's honor. Those attending were asked to bring blue ribbon and scissors if they have any, and those that live along US-150 were encouraged to decorate their whole yard on behalf of the fallen officer.

A public memorial service for Weist will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Galesburg High School, according to Dennison Funeral Home. A first responder walk will take place at the beginning of the service, with the lineup for the walk beginning at 1 p.m.