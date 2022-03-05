'Our world has been turned upside down': Family of fallen Knox County deputy gives public statement

Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist died on April 29 after he was struck and killed by a vehicle while setting up spike traps during a police pursuit.

ALPHA, Ill. — As the community works to memorialize his legacy, the family of Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist released a public statement following the loss of their loved one.

Weist, 34, was struck and killed by a suspect during a police pursuit while he was setting up spike strips at the intersection of US-150 and 150 Avenue in Henry County on Friday, April 29.

Weist's family gave their first official public statement since his death on May 4. It was released on behalf of the Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday:

"Knox County lost a true community hero – Our family appreciates all those who have affectionately gone out of their way to help us get through the most unnecessary, heartbreaking, painful, deplorable, tragic loss of our lives. We are deeply beholden and grateful to all of you.

"The community of Knox County came to a complete stop that dreadful morning. The community bear witness to the loss of our hero, husband, father, son, brother, grandson. We are more than grateful for you all and we know that you too are feeling the loss.

"The Police Departments – All of them throughout Illinois – their unconditional, voluntary, all-encompassing service to Nick, our family and extended family is meticulously carried out and ongoing. A very special thank you to Illinois COPS/100 Club team, Dennison Funeral Home and Galesburg High School.

"Our world has been turned upside down, obliterated and hopelessly broken. Please be mindful of what you post and share on social media."

Daylon Richardson, 22, of Granite City, Illinois, was identified as the suspect in the incident on April 29. According to officials, Richardson crashed in a field north of the intersection after police say he struck Weist.

Richardson has been charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department said no interviews will be conducted, per the family's request.

There will be a public memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Galesburg High School. A first responder walk will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m.