Dozens of volunteers tied blue ribbons along the stretch of road where the deputy died on Friday morning.

ALPHA, Ill. — The Village of Alpha, Illinois, is feeling blue.

"It gets easier as time goes by, but we'll never forget it," said Mason Magee.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gazebo Park in Alpha Monday afternoon to tie blue ribbons on posts along U.S. Highway 150. Just south of town is where Knox County Deputy Nick Weist was struck and killed while assisting with a police chase Friday morning.

For Magee, the community in Alpha is family.

"My wife was actually home and she called me and asked what was going on, cuz there was cop cars everywhere," Magee said.

Just a half mile south of town, Magee was there at the scene near Illinois Route 17 just after 8 a.m. Friday.

"That's the first time I've ever heard that come over the radio and I've been on different fire departments for ten years," Magee said of hearing the call for an officer down.

"Whoever comes through our town whether it be his family, his community, whoever it is, we want them to know this community appreciates what he did, and what they all do every day," Kernan said.

Lindi Kernan is one of the people who organized the ribbon-tying event. She said the fact this could happen so close to her home is surreal.

That's why the entire group turned the community blue.

"Who knows what would have happened if that guy got to town," Magee said.

It was a scary moment for Magee.

"My kids go to that school," Magee said. "And they were outside."

Now a memorial is set up at the crash site, with a cross and flowers. Now, blue ribbons surround it all.

"It's just a constant reminder that someone made a sacrifice for our town," Magee said.

It is a sacrifice which allows everyone in town to embrace the blue.

"He saved our town," Magee said of Weist.

In addition to the ribbons, a coffee shop in Alpha will be donating all its tips on Saturday to the Weist family.