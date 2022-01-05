Galesburg High School to host memorial service for Knox Co. Deputy Weist

The memorial service for Nicholas Weist will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to attend to show their support.

Galesburg High School will host a memorial service Saturday, May 7 for fallen Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist, and the public is invited to attend, according to the Illinois State Police.

Weist, 34, was killed in the line of duty last Friday, April 29 during a vehicle pursuit along U.S. Highway 150. In wake of his death, many have stepped up in support of his family and the community he served.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, May 6 ordered all American and Illinois flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor and remembrance of Weist.

The public memorial service for Weist will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school, located at 1135 West Fremont St. in Galesburg. A first responder walk will take place at the beginning of the service, with the lineup for the walk beginning an hour before the ceremony.

The funeral procession will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. at Dennis Funeral Home in Viola, Illinois. From there, it will:

Turn southbound on Route 67

Turn eastbound on 1st Avenue in Alexis, Illinois.

Turn southbound on Kelly Street.

Turn eastbound on Illinois 164.

Turn northbound on Linwood Road

Turn eastbound on West Fremont Street before arriving at Galesburg High School for the memorial service.

Upon the conclusion of the memorial service at Galesburg High, the procession will then follow the following route at about 3:30 p.m.:

Travel westbound on Fremont Street.

Turn North on Carl Sandburg Drive.

Turn South on Seminary Street.

Arrive at the Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, where he will finally be laid to rest. The Weist family requested this service remain private.