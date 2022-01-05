2,000 flags will fly at Galesburg High ahead of deputy's memorial service. How you can help

The public was asked to help set up flags outside of Galesburg High School before Saturday's memorial service for Deputy Nicholas Weist.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on May 1, 2022.

The Flagman's Mission Continues is asking for the public's help in setting up 2,000 American flags Friday, May 6 outside of Galesburg High School, where the memorial service for fallen Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist will take place the following day.

Volunteers ages 12 and older from Galesburg, Illinois, and the surrounding areas are invited to help set up flags starting at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the high school on West Fremont Street in honor of Weist, who was killed in the line of duty last Friday during a pursuit on Highway 150.

President of Flagman's Mission Continues Jeff Hastings will give instructions about how to properly insert and unfurl the flags at the event, which is expected to last about two hours with an ample amount of helpers.

Volunteers are asked to wear working gloves and bring comfortable walking shoes. Pickup trucks are also welcome to help take flags from the trailer at the school to the designated flag locations.

The public memorial ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Galesburg High School. A first responder walkthrough will take place at the beginning of the service. Responders should start lining up at 1 p.m.