'Wow' mom this year with this Mother's Day brunch board

Make this year's Mother's Day extra special with a dietician-inspired brunch board that's packed with fruits, nuts and a few surprises as well!

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a healthy and delicious brunch board to pamper mom this Mother's Day. Filled with fruits, veggies, nuts and a few surprises, it's the perfect way to make this year's holiday an extra special one.

As with most of Nina's recipes, this is completely customizable to whatever you and your family like to eat. While charcuterie boards can get expensive to make, check your fridge to see what you already have! Have a few cute dishes and bowls lying around? Use those to help take your presentation up a notch. Top things off with a homemade card or drawing from the kids and you've got the perfect surprise for mom.

Mother's Day Brunch Board

All you need:

Fairlife ultra-filtered strawberry yogurt.

Mixed berries.

Whipped Lemon-Feta Dip (*see instructions below).

Gustare Vita extra virgin olive oil crostini.

Prosciutto.

Olives.

Pistachios.

Steamed edaMOMe.

Cucumber slices, carrot sticks, cherry to-MA-toes.

Good Measure creamy almond butter and blueberry bars.

Other fun extras (optional): Heartfelt mug. Hy-Vee Floral flower arrangement. Hallmark card. MA-mosa, MA-jito, etc.



All you do:

Cut and prep cold sides like fruits and vegetables. Place Fairlife ultra-filtered yogurt and mixed berries in small bowls. Make Whipped Lemon-Feta Dip. Beat an 8-oz container of Hy-Vee whipped cream cheese and 4-oz container of Soiree traditional crumbled feta cheese in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on high until combined. Add 3 tablespoons of Chosen Foods avocado oil, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, ½ teaspoon Hy-Vee crushed red pepper, and 1 teaspoon minced garlic; beat 2 minutes until light and fluffy. Spread evenly in a serving bowl. Garnish with additional avocado oil, crushed red pepper and fresh dill, if desired. Assemble the board, starting with the two small bowls, Whipped Lemon-Feta Dip and crostini, salty items (like prosciutto, olives and/or pistachios), edamame and finally the mixed veggie dippers (ie: cucumber slices, carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes) and Good Measure bars.