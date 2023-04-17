x
Meal Prep Monday

Easy, healthy & delicious: Try this vegan chickpea shawarma salad!

High in iron, potassium and flavor, this vegan twist on shawarma is a quick and easy meal you can prep ahead for the work week.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a flavor-packed vegan garbanzo shawarma salad! With just a few minutes in the kitchen, you can have a full week's worth of meals ready to go. 

Vegan Garbanzo Shawarma Salad

Credit: Hy-Vee

Serves 4

All you need:

Salad:

  • 2 (15-oz) cans Hy-Vee no salt added garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tbsp.Gustare Vita olive oil, divided 
  • 1 tbsp. harissa seasoning
  • 6 cups kale, chopped
  • 2 tsp. fresh lime juice
  • ½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt, divided
  • 4 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup red onions, sliced
  • 2 avocados, seeded, peeled, and sliced

Dressing:

  • ½ cup Fairlife plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
  • 1 tbsp. cilantro, finely chopped
  • ½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt
  • Lime wedges, for garnish, if desired

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil; spray with nonstick cooking spray. Spread garbanzo beans on prepared baking pan; pat dry with paper towels. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil; sprinkle with harissa seasoning. Roast 10 to 12 minutes or until golden, stirring halfway through; cool.
  2. For Salads: Place 6 cups chopped kale in a medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, fresh lime juice, and salt. Gently massage with fingers until kale is dark green and tender. Add chopped romaine lettuce and half of the roasted garbanzo beans; toss to combine.
  3. Divide mixture among 4 serving plates. Top each with 1/4 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cup sliced red onion, 1/2 avocado, and remaining roasted garbanzo beans.
  4. For Dressing: Stir together yogurt, fresh lime juice, finely chopped cilantro, and salt in a small bowl. Drizzle salads with yogurt mixture. Garnish with lime wedges, if desired.

