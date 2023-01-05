In a recipe rut? Here's 3 ways to use canned beans for meal prep!

If you're short on time, we've got three quick, easy and delicious ways to prep nutrient-filled meals that won't break the bank.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to transform canned beans into three flavor-packed recipes for those busy weeknights. If you're short on time, beans are easy to work with and a healthy source of protein.

And if you're on a budget, buying dried beans in bulk is a great way to save money. To make them soft and ready for cooking, you can dump your beans in a large pot and cover with water. Bring the water to a boil, reduce heat and then cover and simmer until the beans are tender; anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours.

1. Add as a filler

Add drained and rinsed canned beans to an egg scramble, burrito or taco meat for a boost of protein and fiber.

2. Salads

Salads are notorious for lacking in protein. Try adding black beans or roasted chickpeas as a topper to your salads to ensure that lunch stick with you through the afternoon!

3. Add to Toast

Beans on toast is often thought of as a British recipe, but it’s also quintessentially Mediterranean. The contrast of crisp sourdough toast with soft white beans is so comforting, but add in kale, Parmesan cheese, and flaked salt, and you have a healthy breakfast or lunch recipe you’ll want to eat every day.

Marinated Lemon Garlic White Beans on Toast

Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

1 15-ounce can of white beans (or any beans)

½ bottle of Chosen Foods Lemon Garlic Dressing

¼-½ cup kale, chopped thin

4 pieces sourdough toast, sliced