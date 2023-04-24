Beat the heat this summer with these frozen yogurt bark treats!

The mood for summer 2023 is delicious yet healthy! Enjoy the warmer weather with an excellent source of Vitamin C, thanks to these frozen delights.

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a sweet treat with a high source of Vitamin C for you to enjoy by the pool all summer long.

Serves 12

All you need:

1 (32-oz.) vanilla Fairlife Greek yogurt.

¼ cup Hy-Vee honey.

½ cup Catalina Crunch cereal (crushed up) – any flavor!

½ cup fresh blueberries.

3 fresh kiwis, peeled and sliced.

¼ cup Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted.

All you do:

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; spray with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine yogurt and honey. Spread the mixture on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle yogurt with granola, blueberries, kiwis, and toasted coconut. Freeze for about 1 hour or until completely frozen. Remove the bark from the freezer and break it into pieces. Serve immediately or freeze leftover bark in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.