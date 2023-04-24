Beat the heat this summer with these frozen yogurt bark treats!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you a sweet treat with a high source of Vitamin C for you to enjoy by the pool all summer long.
WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand.
Serves 12
All you need:
- 1 (32-oz.) vanilla Fairlife Greek yogurt.
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee honey.
- ½ cup Catalina Crunch cereal (crushed up) – any flavor!
- ½ cup fresh blueberries.
- 3 fresh kiwis, peeled and sliced.
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted.
All you do:
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; spray with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine yogurt and honey. Spread the mixture on the prepared baking sheet.
- Sprinkle yogurt with granola, blueberries, kiwis, and toasted coconut. Freeze for about 1 hour or until completely frozen. Divide mixture among 4 serving plates. Top each with 1/4 cup halved cherry tomatoes, 1/4 cup sliced red onion, 1/2 avocado, and remaining roasted garbanzo beans.
- Remove the bark from the freezer and break it into pieces. Serve immediately or freeze leftover bark in the freezer in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.
Check out more Meal Prep Monday recipes and hacks on News 8's YouTube channel