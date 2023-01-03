x
Meal Prep Monday

Here's a tasty breakfast treat that you can prep for the whole family this week

This recipe is a fast one for breakfast lovers! And the muffins only take 10 minutes to bake.
Credit: Hy-Vee

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to bake some delicious muffin tops for a protein-filled breakfast or snack. 

WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand. 

Blueberry Muffin Protein Tops

Credit: Hy-Vee

Serves 16

All you need:

  • 2 cups Kodiak Cakes OR Full Circle high protein pancake and waffle mix
  • ½ cup Performance Inspired blueberry protein-whey powder
  • 2 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee baking soda
  • 1 Hy-Vee large egg
  • 2 medium bananas, ripe and mashed
  • 1/3 cup granulated coconut sugar
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries, or frozen, thawed

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk together pancake and waffle mix, protein powder, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl.  

  2. Whisk together egg, mashed bananas, and coconut sugar in another bowl. Stir into pancake and protein powder mixture. Fold in blueberries.

  3. Drop dough 2 inches apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets using a 2-inch scoop. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire cooling rack before serving. 

