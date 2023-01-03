Here's a tasty breakfast treat that you can prep for the whole family this week

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to bake some delicious muffin tops for a protein-filled breakfast or snack.
Serves 16
All you need:
- 2 cups Kodiak Cakes OR Full Circle high protein pancake and waffle mix
- ½ cup Performance Inspired blueberry protein-whey powder
- 2 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder
- 1 tsp Hy-Vee baking soda
- 1 Hy-Vee large egg
- 2 medium bananas, ripe and mashed
- 1/3 cup granulated coconut sugar
- 1 cup fresh blueberries, or frozen, thawed
All you do:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk together pancake and waffle mix, protein powder, baking powder, and baking soda in a large bowl.
- Whisk together egg, mashed bananas, and coconut sugar in another bowl. Stir into pancake and protein powder mixture. Fold in blueberries.
- Drop dough 2 inches apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets using a 2-inch scoop. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire cooling rack before serving.
