This yogurt dip can make fruit taste even better while staying healthy!

This sweetened-up coconut yogurt dip makes for a great snack or a healthier dessert option.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up a coconut-and-chocolate yogurt recipe that makes a serving of fruit even better!

Serves 5

All you need:

1 (5.3 ounce) container Dannon Two Good Greek vanilla yogurt

1 tbsp. creamy almond butter, or desired nut butter flavor

¼ tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon

1 tsp. Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted

1 tsp. Hy-Vee mini semisweet chocolate chips

Desired fruit such as: pineapple, strawberries, etc. for dipping

All you do:

Mix together yogurt, almond butter, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle with coconut and chocolate chips. Serve with desired fruit for dipping.

