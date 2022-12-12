This yogurt dip can make fruit taste even better while staying healthy!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up a coconut-and-chocolate yogurt recipe that makes a serving of fruit even better!
Serves 5
All you need:
- 1 (5.3 ounce) container Dannon Two Good Greek vanilla yogurt
- 1 tbsp. creamy almond butter, or desired nut butter flavor
- ¼ tsp. Hy-Vee ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. Hy-Vee unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted
- 1 tsp. Hy-Vee mini semisweet chocolate chips
- Desired fruit such as: pineapple, strawberries, etc. for dipping
All you do:
- Mix together yogurt, almond butter, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle with coconut and chocolate chips. Serve with desired fruit for dipping.
