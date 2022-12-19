Lookin for a spicy treat? This baked ranch snack mix has you covered

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you all the ingredients you'll need to put together this ranch-seasoned baked snack that feeds your spicy kick!
Serves 14
All you need:
- 2 cups corn cereal.
- 1 cup Hy-Vee waffle pretzels, broken.
- ½ cup lightly salted almonds.
- ½ cup cheddar-flavored goldfish baked snack crackers.
- 2 (2.12 oz each) pkgs. Cheddar cheese crisps.
- ½ cup Hy-Vee walnuts.
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee roasted and salted pepitas.
- ¼ cup Hy-Vee unsalted butter, melted.
- 1 ½ tbsp. Hy-Vee ranch dressing mix.
- 1 ½ tsp. Hy-Vee Worcestershire sauce.
- ¼ tsp. Hy-Vee cayenne pepper.
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Toss together corn cereal, pretzels, almonds, goldfish crackers, Cheddar cheese crisps, walnuts, and pepitas on a large-rimmed baking pan.
- Combine melted butter, ranch dressing mix, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle over cereal mixture; toss to coat.
- Bake for 40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Watch more Meal Prep Monday segments on News 8's YouTube channel