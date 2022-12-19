Lookin for a spicy treat? This baked ranch snack mix has you covered

You won't be able to get enough of this spicy baked snack mix packed with ranch seasoning and a hint of cayenne pepper.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you all the ingredients you'll need to put together this ranch-seasoned baked snack that feeds your spicy kick!

Serves 14

All you need:

2 cups corn cereal.

1 cup Hy-Vee waffle pretzels, broken.

½ cup lightly salted almonds.

½ cup cheddar-flavored goldfish baked snack crackers.

2 (2.12 oz each) pkgs. Cheddar cheese crisps.

½ cup Hy-Vee walnuts.

¼ cup Hy-Vee roasted and salted pepitas.

¼ cup Hy-Vee unsalted butter, melted.

1 ½ tbsp. Hy-Vee ranch dressing mix.

1 ½ tsp. Hy-Vee Worcestershire sauce.

¼ tsp. Hy-Vee cayenne pepper.

All you do:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Toss together corn cereal, pretzels, almonds, goldfish crackers, Cheddar cheese crisps, walnuts, and pepitas on a large-rimmed baking pan. Combine melted butter, ranch dressing mix, Worcestershire sauce, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle over cereal mixture; toss to coat. Bake for 40 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.