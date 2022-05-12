Here's how you can make a healthy granola breakfast or snack at home!

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up homemade granola that works great as a make-ahead breakfast, snack or even a practical, timely holiday gift!
32 servings
All you need:
- 2 ¾ cup Hy-Vee quick oats
- 1 cup chopped Hy-Vee pecans
- 1 cup Hy-Vee dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1 medium Granny Smith apple, seeded and diced
- 1 tbsp Hy-Vee cinnamon
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ cup packed Hy-Vee brown sugar
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup
- 1/3 cup Hy-Vee Select olive oil
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together the oats, pecans, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, apple, cinnamon and salt.
- In a small saucepan, warm the sugar, syrup and olive oil over low heat until the sugar has just dissolved. Fold syrup mixture into oat mixture, stirring to coat well.
- Spread granola over prepared baking sheet. Bake until dry and lightly golden, about 30 to 35 minutes, stirring granola a few times. Remove granola from oven. Allow to cool to room temperature before transferring to a storage container.
