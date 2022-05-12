Here's how you can make a healthy granola breakfast or snack at home!

As a thoughtful gift or healthy make-ahead breakfast or snack, fill mason jars with this spicy, crunchy, and slightly addictive homemade granola.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you how to whip up homemade granola that works great as a make-ahead breakfast, snack or even a practical, timely holiday gift!

32 servings

All you need:

2 ¾ cup Hy-Vee quick oats

1 cup chopped Hy-Vee pecans

1 cup Hy-Vee dried cranberries

1/3 cup pumpkin seeds

1 medium Granny Smith apple, seeded and diced

1 tbsp Hy-Vee cinnamon

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ cup packed Hy-Vee brown sugar

1/3 cup Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup

1/3 cup Hy-Vee Select olive oil

All you do:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a large bowl, mix together the oats, pecans, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, apple, cinnamon and salt. In a small saucepan, warm the sugar, syrup and olive oil over low heat until the sugar has just dissolved. Fold syrup mixture into oat mixture, stirring to coat well. Spread granola over prepared baking sheet. Bake until dry and lightly golden, about 30 to 35 minutes, stirring granola a few times. Remove granola from oven. Allow to cool to room temperature before transferring to a storage container.

More Meal Prep Monday