Just in time for the holidays, here's a recipe for cranberry citrus salad with candied walnuts!

This perfect mixture of salty-sweet is sure to make your week easier.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's time to plan ahead for the week! This time, we're bringing you a salty-sweet and healthy salad that's perfect for the holiday season.

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss team up to show just how easy it is to make this recipe for your family.

Here's a hint for this recipe: you can save time on it by making the cranberry mixture and vinaigrette up to two days ahead. Make sure to cover and refrigerate separately until ready for use.

For more easy recipes, head over to News 8's Meal Prep Monday page.

Serves 6.

All you need:

1 cup walnuts.

2 tbsp. light corn syrup.

1 tbsp. plus ¼ cup sugar, divided.

½ tsp. salt.

3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries.

¼ cup cranberry juice.

¼ cup balsamic vinegar.

2 tbsp. honey.

2 clove(s) garlic, minced.

¼ cup fresh orange juice.

¼ cup olive oil.

6 cups torn romaine.

2 medium oranges, peeled and sliced.

2 green onions, sliced.

1 oz. goat cheese, crumbled.

All you do:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet; set aside. For candied walnuts, in a medium bowl, combine walnuts, corn syrup, 1 tablespoon sugar and salt. Spread on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes or until nuts are deep golden and sugar mixture is bubbly, stirring occasionally to break up clumps. Cool completely on baking sheet. In a saucepan, combine cranberries, 1/4 cup sugar and cranberry juice. Cook and stir over medium heat for 30 minutes or until cranberries pop and mixture becomes very thick. Set aside to cool. For dressing, in a blender or food processor combine balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic, orange juice and oil. Add 1/4 cup of the cooked cranberry mixture. Blend until smooth. Line a serving platter with romaine. Add oranges, green onions, goat cheese, cooled cranberries and walnuts. Serve with prepared dressing.

